1 dead, 2 injured in Downtown Fresno fight

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed, a man was fatally shot and another man was wounded in a shooting in Downtown Fresno Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the area of Divisadero Street and San Pablo Avenue around 1:00 a.m. for two ShotSpotter activations at 107 N. San Pablo Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they said they found a 21-year old man dead in the roadway on San Pablo Avenue. A second man, 23 was found suffering a gunshot wound.

A 17-year-old boy was also found with a stab wound. Investigators believe there was a physical altercation that led to the injuries.