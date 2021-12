KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A van collided with a big rig killing a man near Kerman in thick fog Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near Jensen Avenue and Highway 145.

According to investigators, the big rig driver turned in front of the van. The driver of the van died in the crash.

CHP spokesperson Mike Salas said fog and speed were a factor in the crash visibility was down to 50 feet.