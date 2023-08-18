VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 47-year-old man from Tipton died and two others were injured after a crash near Corcoran Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a driver was driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra southbound on Highway 43 approaching Avenue 120 at approximately 50 mph.

At the same time, investigators say a driver of an International Transtar was traveling northbound on Highway 43 Northbound approaching Avenue 120 at approximately 55 mph.

Intending to turn eastbound onto Avenue 120 from Highway 43, CHP says the driver reduced the speed of his Nissan Sentra and proceeded to turn left.

Investigators say as this occurred, the driver of the International Transtar applied the brakes and steered it to the left in an attempt to avoid a crash.

Due to the proximity between the two vehicles, a crash was unavoidable and the front of the International Transtar struck the right side of the Nissan Sentra.

As both vehicles traveled off the roadway and veered in a northeasterly direction, the front of the International Transtar struck a dirt berm.

After the crash, both vehicles came to rest within the east dirt shoulder of Highway 43, north of Avenue 120. Two men in the Nissan were transported to a local hospital a third man died at the scene.

The driver of the International was not injured, CHP says.