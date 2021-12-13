1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Tulare County crash

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old driver suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested after a crash killed an 18-year-old man and left a passager,17, with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around midnight Sunday night on Highway 137 west of Road 68 in Tulare county.

CHP officials said a 16-year-old boy was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Highway 137, in the vicinity of Road 68 with a 17-year-old passenger in the right front seat and a man,18, in the right rear seat.

Officials said the Camry veered off the roadway and collided with several trees north of Highway 137.

The driver had minor injuries, the right front passenger sustained major injuries and the rear passenger died at the scene.

The 16-year-old was arrested and was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention facility., CHP officers said.