VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is killed, and a second injured in an early Wednesday morning crash in Visalia.

Visalia Police say two cars collided in the intersection around 2:30 a.m. at Mooney Boulevard and Walnut avenues.

One driver died at the scene. The second driver is in stable condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation but police say one of the drivers may have run a red light.