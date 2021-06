MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal accident Thursday morning in Madera County after a driver ran a stop sign.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on Avenue 7 and Road 21.

The CHP said one person is dead and a second was airlifted to an area hospital with major injuries. A third person was transported by ambulance with major injuries.