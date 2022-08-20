TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.

Investigators say the train was stopped on the railroad tracks across the roadway on Avenue 424, just west of Road 72, when the occupants of the 2007 Toyota Camry drove directly into it.

Officers say the tracks aren’t used regularly but it is a controlled railroad crossing, complete with crossing arms, and markings on the roadway leading up to the tracks.

The 29-year-old male driver, identified by authorities as Raymond Garza, died at the scene. His passenger, a 26-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital for treatment for minor-to-moderate injuries.

Investigators say they suspect alcohol was a factor in this collision. They are also looking to confirm that the crossing arms were working properly at the time.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Visalia-area CHP office at 559-734-6767.