2 dead in east-central Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, California KSEE/KGPE) — Two men are dead after a shooting in east-central Fresno, according to Fresno police.

Just before 10:00 A.M. police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the apartment complex, where they say they found two people shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to an area hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

One of the victims is a 19-year-old male, while the other has not been identified, investigators say. Police do not know if they live at the apartment or if they were visitors at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses in the area have provided investigators with a vehicle description, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

The motive is not currently known and investigators are not ruling out the shooting being gang-related.

Police are calling the shootings the first two homicides of 2021.