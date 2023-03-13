FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting near downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.

Around, 2:20 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of North 11th and Vine on shots fired call.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers say they located a man in his 60s, who had been shot once in his upper body, inside his residence.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is stable.

Police also say they are not sure if this incident is gang-related.

At least two people were home, only one was shot, and someone may have fled the home, according to officers on the scene.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black two-door vehicle, but officers are still investigating the case.

Officer Felipe Uribe says there was also a traffic collision near the crime scene, at Woodward and Ninth, where a black vehicle lost control and crashed there, as officers were sent to that scene to see if the black vehicle was related to the one from the shooting.

Following an investigation, officers say the two incidents were separate and the driver of the black vehicle had an alibi and was not involved in the shooting.