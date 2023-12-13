FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile home has been reported as a total loss following a fire in Fresno, the Fresno Fire Department said on Wednesday.

The Fresno Fire Department says they received a call for a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Blackstone and Sierra Avenues.

En route, firefighters say they received reports for potential victims. Upon arrival, they found the mobile home on fire.

Fire officials say the probable cause was cooking. They learned one of the occupants was cooking some bacon, walked away, and caught on fire.

According to fire officials, nobody reported injuries. They were able to rescue one cat on the property, but fire officials say a cat died in the fire.

The Fresno Fire Department says the mobile home is a total loss. The occupants have been displaced and they are going to stay with their family.