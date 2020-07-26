1 arrested in Selma traffic stop, 2nd arrested after fleeing from officers and striking one with vehicle

(L to R) Miguel Hernandez-Salermon, 25, of Fresno, and Mario Ayala Padilla, 25, of Fresno (Selma Police)

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were arrested in Selma early Sunday morning after one person had a felony probation warrant while the driver fled from officers, striking one with their vehicle, and later turned himself in, according to Selma Police.

Officers pulled over a vehicle filled with four people in the area of Floral and Thompson avenues around 1:30 a.m., Chief Joe Gomez said. One of the occupants, identified as Mario Padilla, 25, of Fresno, had a felony probation warrant.

After officers detained Padilla, they went to take the rest of the occupants out of the vehicle to conduct a probation compliance check on the vehicle.

While officers were removing one of the passengers, the driver, identified as Miguel Hernandez-Salermon, 25, of Fresno, placed the vehicle in drive and fled, Gomez said. A passenger door struck the elbow of one of the officers, causing some pain.

The officers tried to catch the vehicle but stopped for public safety once it entered Highway 99 from Floral Avenue.

Officers were told around 2 a.m. that a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle ran off the freeway and down an embankment at Highway 99 and Manning Avenue, Gomez said. Responding officers found the vehicle empty.

Hernandez-Salermon turned himself in to authorities around 5:45 a.m..

Gomez said Hernandez-Salermon was placed into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and felony reckless evasion from a peace officer in pursuit.

