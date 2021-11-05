1 arrested in connection to double shooting in Tulare

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested one man they believe is connected with the double shooting that happened Monday night around 8:30 p.m. near Delano leaving one dead.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) officials arrived at the Delano hospital and learned that Joaquin Ayala, 37, of Earlimart had arrived earlier claiming to have been shot in Delano. TCSO found evidence linking Ayala to the homicide and arrested him.

He is currently in jail in Tulare County without bail on suspicion of murder.

TCSO identified one of the victims as 47-year-old Fermin Edinolfo Hernandez. A second victim was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable but critical condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Gutierrez or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559)733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com, or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Nov. 5 and has since been edited with updates. The name of the shooting victim has been corrected after he was misidentified by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

