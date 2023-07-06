PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested following an investigation of a home invasion on June 28 in which the suspect allegedly took several valuable items, says the Porterville Police Department on Wednesday.

According to the Porterville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 300 block of West Date Avenue on June 28 around 10:10 a.m. regarding a recent home invasion.

Officers say the victim stated the suspect entered her home, demanded money, and took her jewelry as well as other items. The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle before the victim was able to call the police.

Detectives identified the suspect as 38-year-old Ismael Ulloa. According to detectives, Ulloa is a Porterville resident who was currently on active parole for burglary. Detectives authored an arrest warrant for Ulloa and a search warrant for a residence located in the 1400 block of East Tyler Avenue after it was determined he was staying there.

Investigators confirmed Ulloa to be at the residence located in the 1400 block of East Tyler Avenue Wednesday around 3:20 p.m.

Officers say they established a perimeter and the Porterville Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team along with the Crisis Response Team were called to assist with the apprehension of Ulloa. Ulloa finally surrendered and was taken into custody after an extensive standoff with ongoing negotiations.

The Porterville Police Department says Ulloa was arrested and will be booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on suspicion of home invasion and parole hold.