Firefighters worked to contain a fire at a home in Traver. (Photo: Tulare County Fire Department)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested after allegedly setting off fireworks that started a house fire over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

The fire broke out on Saturday at a home near Bowhay and Merritt drives in Traver.

Investigators say the fire was started after someone set off fireworks in the area.

Officials say one person has been arrested in connection to the fire.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.