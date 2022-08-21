CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.

One person in the vehicle was struck and was taken to the hospital by the others in the car.

Detectives say the victim, an adult male, is currently listed in critical condition. Officers are still searching for the suspect.

The second shooting happened around 30 minutes later at an apartment complex two miles away.

Officers were called out to the area of Barstow and Villa avenues when callers told a dispatcher that a man was shooting a handgun in front of the complex. They arrived to find no one had been injured.

Investigators used a drone to locate 20-year-old Shakab Alamary of Clovis in one of the units.

Once they were able to access the unit, officers say they found a ghost gun next to Alamary and he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several firearm-related felony charges.