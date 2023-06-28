FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homeless man that attempted to rob a woman in Downtown Fresno was found to have several active outstanding warrants, says the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a female county employee was at the corner of Fresno and M Streets waiting for the crosswalk light to change when a man ran up to her and tried to rip away her purse.

Deputies say she was able to yank her purse back and was able to get away from him.

A Fresno County Sheriff correctional officer says he was walking around the area and witnessed the armed robbery attempt, so he grabbed the suspect and detained him in front of the Fresno County Jail.

Authorities identified the suspect as Alonso Montalvo.

Once he was brought to jail, records say the 29-year-old is a registered sex offender and had three active outstanding warrants, with one of them being for an alleged parole violation.

Deputies say this means he is ineligible to bail out of jail at this time and note Montalvo has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2015.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to remind the public to stay vigilant, to walk with another person whenever possible, to park in well-lit areas, and to keep your head up and avoid distractions.

They also say people could consider carrying a legal personal safety product to defend themselves, and advised the public to call 911 immediately in case of danger.