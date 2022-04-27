FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man has been arrested and another suspect is still wanted by officers for a series of armed robberies last month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Between March 6 and March 23, officials say two men, later identified as 20-year-old Lynn King and 18-year-old Herman Cooks, robbed four different people in the southwest Fresno area.

Officers say King and Cooks used different social media websites to set up times and places to meet with the victims.

When the victims arrived at the meetup, officials say King and Cooks robbed them.

On Wednesday, April 27, officers served three search warrants at homes in the city as part of the investigation into the robberies.

During the searches, officers say they found King at one of the homes and placed him under arrest.

Officials say they believe King and Cook may have committed other similar robberies, but the victims have not yet come forward.

Anyone who was a victim of a robbery with similar circumstances is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.