1 arrested, 1 on the loose after man attacked, bike stolen in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was arrested, and another suspect is on the loose after a man was attacked and his bike stolen, Merced police officers say.

Monday morning around 2:33 a.m., police said they received a call from a 28-year-old man who said he had been struck in the head with a hard object and his bicycle stolen by a man and a woman.

Investigators were able to find Yenny Leyva, 20, who officers say was in possession of the stolen bicycle. Detectives say Leyva was identified as one of the suspected attackers.

Officers have not been able to identify the male attacker. The victim was taken to an area hospital as a precaution but was said to have not suffered any serious injuries.

