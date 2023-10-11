HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic collision Wednesday morning left one man with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., Fresno Communications Center received a 911 call of a traffic collision in the area of 7th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard, outside Hanford. CHP officers responded and investigated the collision.

Officials say that a 2013 Chevrolet was traveling northbound on 7th Avenue at an unknown rate of speed, approaching the intersection of Grangeville Boulevard.

According to officials, the driver failed to stop for a posted stop sign, hitting the driver of a 1990 AMC. After the impact, the 2013 Chevrolet spun around and the 1990 AMC rolled onto the driver’s side. The driver of the 1990 AMC was airlifted to the hospital.

Officials say that drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor in this collision at this time.