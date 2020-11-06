$1.5M in relief available for Fresno artists, programs, and museums

Visitors wearing protective masks observe COVID-19 prevention protocols as they browse the “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A $1.5 million relief grant fund was announced Friday that’s meant to benefit local artists, performing arts programs, theaters, museums and other arts and culture groups affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

“The grants will provide for loss of revenue due to COVID-19 closures and assist with obligations such as rent, utilities, lost wages, and with costs associated with re-opening under COVID guidelines,” according to a news release from Fresno City councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Mike Karbassi.

Grants worth between $10,000 and $150,000 for local museums and between $10,000 and $25,000 for local nonprofit performing arts theaters will be available. Individual “Fresno resident artists” can apply for $5,000 grants.

Applications for the grants provided by the Fresno Arts Council are being accepted on their website.

Applications close on Nov. 20.

