$1.2M worth of illegal marijuana plants growing inside Fresno home, sheriff’s say

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office discovered almost $1.2 million worth of illegal marijuana plants.

Narcotics detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on 4985 E. White Avenue in Fresno. 

Inside the house, authorities say they discovered 1,263 marijuana plants that were part of an illegal grow operation.  

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Jiang Yunquan. 

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sales. 

His bail is $70,000.

