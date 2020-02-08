$1.2M worth of illegal marijuana plants growing inside Fresno home, sheriff’s say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office discovered almost $1.2 million worth of illegal marijuana plants.

Narcotics detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on 4985 E. White Avenue in Fresno.

Inside the house, authorities say they discovered 1,263 marijuana plants that were part of an illegal grow operation.

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Jiang Yunquan.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sales.

His bail is $70,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.