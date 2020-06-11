$0 bail emergency rule to end June 20, votes Judicial Council

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The California Judicial Council announced Wednesday that it had voted to end the $0 Bail Emergency Rule, effective June 20.

The council voted 17-2 to rescind the COVID-19 temporary bail schedule that set a presumptive bail amount at $0 for people accused of lower-level crimes.

The bail was set as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities but led to some prominent members of local law enforcement fearing that it would lead to an increase in crime.

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye rescinded her statewide order, once again requiring defendants to be arraigned within 48 hours.

“The Judicial Council’s action better reflects the current needs of our state, which has different health concerns and restrictions county-to-county based on the threat posed by COVID-19,” said Justice Marsha Slough, a Judicial Council member and chair of the Executive and Planning Committee.

Since the emergency rules were approved, conditions have changed: 51 counties have received a COVID-19 variance and are reopening. Last week, the Judicial Council approved changes to its emergency rule that paused statutes of limitations in civil cases.

The Judicial Council warns it may re-institute these measures if health conditions worsen or change.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.