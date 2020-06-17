Local muralist paints George Floyd mural in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The “Lift Every Voice” mural tour has begun. It’s dedicated to artists creatively speaking out on Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, and more. On Tuesday, a crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil as mural artist Omar Huerta also known as “Super” did the finishing touches on a George Floyd mural right here on Fulton Street.

“This is a mural of George Floyd, this is to support the Black Lives Matter movement. This is a portrait of Gabriel Hernandez, due to the child abuse and this is a nurse that I painted also for the COVID-19 to give thanks back to all the medical field and everyone that’s so supportive as far as that goes too,” said “Super.”

The mural took two nights to finish as the artist worked from 10 p.m. until around 6 a.m. Super, who’s been a muralist since he was 12-years-old talks about his motivation.

“In hopes that we all come together. That’s always been my goal. As a community person myself, the goal is through my paintings to unite whatever the circumstances may be or whatever we’re going through.”

Locals like the messages going up around town. A BLM mural also went up at Inyo and H streets.

“It’s nice, I appreciate them doing it and I appreciate the meaning of it and it’s gonna open up a lot of people’s eyes,” said Kenny Wright, a Fresno County local.

“It speaks to the people, it shows the people that we can be able to unite and come out and see these paintings and see these murals of all these people that have passed away due to police brutality and we want to be able to create art around the Central Valley, create art around the world, ” said Matthew Woods, who’s the CEO of New Era Magazine Publishing.

More murals from various local artists are set to go up through the end of this month.

