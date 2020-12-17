Local migrant family receives holiday surprise and visit from Santa

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local migrant family was given a holiday surprise, thanks to the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools and the Migrant Education Program.

The ‘Hernandez-Barrera’ family received a decorated Christmas tree and a holiday meal from a local restaurant as well as a visit from Santa.

“We have it every year. We thought we weren’t going to have it because of the pandemic. But our staff got together and said ‘if ever there was a time we need to do something, it’s this year,” said Migrant Education Executive Director Ruben Castillo.

Each year the department chooses a migrant family from a different Fresno County school district.