Local man teaching youth about financial literacy through free workshops

News

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A local man is teaching the youth about financial literacy through free workshops and is now working on a children’s book.

He teaches kids all about financial literacy; what credit is, why is it important to build it, and how they can maintain a good credit.

“We understand the importance of credit whenever we need credit but there is no one on the daily basis who says this is how you can raise your credit this is why it’s important this is why you build it at the age of 14 or 15,” said Michael Washington, a financial advisor. “We were never taught these things in high school.”

Washington grew up in a low-income family in Lemoore.   He said he was never taught any of these things, not even how to save money. He had to learn it all on his own and today wants to pass on that knowledge to others.

“I just thought as I learned why can’t we offer this. We are trying to help the youth, single parents, minorities any body and everybody who needs help we are trying to provide that for you,” Washington added. 

Washington provides workshops for kids either in person or online. 

“I am thankful because I understand more of interest rate and credit than I did before because growing up I didn’t know bout it,” said teenager Osbaldo González. 

Washington is also working on a children’s books called “Felix gets a credit card” to better help the youth understand financial literacy.

In the book kids will learn through a fox named Felix the difference of shopping for needs rather than wants.

For more information on the workshops and online module visit https://www.btcmovement.co/ 

