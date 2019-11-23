Local man robbed after internet hookup with woman named ‘Karma’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are under arrest and another on the loose after a meeting arranged by local man led to a trip to a casino, then a robbery.

Events started to unfold Thursday night. Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to to the 1300 block of East Springfield in Porterville to respond to a call of a robbery.

When they arrived they met the victim, who said he had used the social media site “Meet Me” to arrange to meet a woman named “Karma.” He told deputies he picked “Karma” up just after 2 a.m. The woman was with someone she identified as a family member. The group then decided to go to Eagle Mountain Casino.

At the Casino “Karma” ran into someone who ended up joining the group. They eventually left the casino, and the victim reports he heard what sounded like two gunshots in or near the vehicle.

The “relative” of “Karma” then forced the victim to drive to an AM/PM in Porterville and withdraw money from an ATM.

Detectives were able to find two of the suspects, 31-year-old Shalena Lopez and 39-year-old Mario Gaona, both of Porterville. They searched a home and were able to locate around $400 worth of money and stolen property.

Detectives later identified the third suspect as 27-year-old Cesar Cameron Domingo Jr. of Porterville. Detectives are actively working to try and find him. Lopez and Gaona were arrested.

