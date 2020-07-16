Local man publishes ‘Chicano Eats’ cookbook inspired by his upbringing

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Running out of ideas on what to cook at home?

Look no further, a Fresno man, Esteban Castillo, just published this cookbook.

‘Chicano Eats’ filled with easy to make recipes.

“You have birria, you have sopes and you also have really good staples for different kids of salsas, you have mole, you have beans,” explained Castillo. “The books itself is a reflection of the way that I grew up I grew up in between Mexico and the us so a lot of the recipes you are going to find on the book are a reflection of that.”

Esteban grew up around Mexican food, watching his mom and grandparents cook often.

When he went off to college he knew he had to learn how to make the traditional dishes, if he wanted to continue enjoying them for dinner.

He said he would call his mom often, but mom didn’t always have the exact measurements.

The only way to perfect his dishes was through trail and error.

Esteban got better with time and began blogging about this recipes.

Recently he took his passion for food even further by publishing the cookbook.

“It’s been super gratifying to be able to share my love for food and the passion for food with the rest of the world but it’s also been a slight bit of pressure being one of the only queer Chicano’s to be publishing a cookbook so there is pressure but honestly it’s been very gratifying,” Castillo added.

Esteban said this book is for those who miss a little piece of home, the ones who want to reconcile with their culture, and for the non-chicanos who want to learn how to make traditional Mexican-American food.

“It’s been so interacting to see that non-chicanos have gravitated to the more complicated or least accesible recipes on the book. I saw someone from Indiana over the weekend making mole and I was like this is amazing,” Castillo added.

Signed copies of the Chicano Eats cookbook are now on sale at Barnes and Noble in Riverpark.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.