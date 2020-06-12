Local man draws positive messages for the community on his garage door

1  of  2
FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Tower District is known for its nightlife and its cultural diversity.  Tom Key, a resident there, is using his talents to bring healing to unrest that’s gripping the nation, through his drawings on his garage.

“It was a way to kind of communicate with the neighbors due to the COVID.  We noticed that children seemed real nervous now that they’re home and not going to school.  So we wanted to kind of reinforce to them that everything is okay,” said Key.

Tom Key was born and raised in Fresno and works as an architect.  He wasn’t planning on making the drawings a regular thing, but with the death of George Floyd, he decided to keep going.

“I don’t want to put up anything political or controversial.  I had second thoughts about putting this up, but I was just so moved, I felt I had to.”

The Fresno resident draws positive pictures and messages and previously drew a logo letting the community know a certain business was back open down the street.  He’s even taken requests from a young neighbor.

“I like how he spends time on it and he does it every week and a few weeks ago he made one about Dog Man and he didn’t even know what Dog Man was, but he searched up a picture of it and he drew it on his chalkboard for me,” said nine-year-old Lucy, Tom’s next-door neighbor.

The drawings are at Normal and Wishon streets and Tom encourages people to come on by hoping to bring a smile to their face.

“If someone were to deface it, I would probably draw something else the next day and be done with it.  I’m not gonna harbor any hatred.”

Tom changes them almost every Tuesday and hopes to be doing them throughout the summer.

