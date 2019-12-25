Local leaders weigh in on Fresno mayor’s decision to veto cannabis sales

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Lee Brand recognizes that adult-use cannabis sales in the future are inevitable. What he is taking issue with, is how the city can responsibly regulate the new dispensaries.

Fresno mayoral candidate Andrew Janz tells us that he thinks the veto is an improper use of Brand’s power.

Fresno County Prosecutor and mayoral candidate Andrew Janz says a veto of the cannabis sales ordinance was unnecessary and politically motivated.



“I’ve talked to City Council. I have a good relationship with the City Council,” said Janz. “And, I’ve been told that all of Lee Brands issues with this ordinance could have been addressed outside of the veto process and the city council is willing to work with the Mayor on this.”

Mayor Brand sent the memo to council members Monday night citing concerns such as lack of proper video monitoring and the need for more police input as a couple of the key motivating factors for the veto.

Janz says Brand got it all wrong and that Fresno voters decided they want legal marijuana sales in the city

“If I was the Mayor I would sign this ordinance,” Janz said. “I’ve been a long-time supporter of responsible cannabis leadership, legalization, and the voters in California are behind this measure. And so, I think Lee Brand is playing politics.”

On Tuesday, Councilmember Miguel Arias talked to the Mayor about the veto. He says that time is on the side of ordinance supporters and that he doesn’t believe the veto will have an impact on anticipated tax revenue for marijuana sales.

“It’s important to know that we have plenty of time before we’re scheduled to release applications for license holders,” Arias said. “We’re planning on mid-year in 2020. This veto will not delay the application of licensing in approving dispensaries in Fresno. We remain on schedule according to the plan. This is part of the normal process.”

The City of Fresno is the largest city in the state of California that is not collecting revenue from the cannabis industry.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.