Local leaders speak on racism and the fight for justice on Juneteenth

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – To honor Juneteenth, local faith and community leaders spoke about the racism and inequality that exists and the importance of having these conversations beyond today.

“We have said ‘we can’t breathe’ long enough, we have said ‘can’t we all just get along’ long enough, we have cried in the dream of Martin long enough and now it’s time to walk in the vision of what Juneteenth speaks of today,” said Pastor D.J. Criner with Saint Rest Baptist Church.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

Pastor B.T. Lewis II organized the event Friday, and it brought leaders from the Valley together to speak on the importance of Juneteenth and to educate others.

“We were never really explained about 4th of July, it was Juneteenth, this was your day where we as a people felt like we had an opportunity to one day be considered citizens of a country that we were not free in,” Pastor D.J. Criner said.

Those who spoke called for reform locally in things like education, health care and opportunity.

“I would like everybody to feel some kind of way when they hear about 93706, most of the children that come to this center are of color of 93706, and they’re just trying to find their way, they all want a chance,” said Yolanda Randles with West Fresno Family Resource Center.

On Thursday, the city of Fresno proclaimed June 18 to be Black Lives Matter Day. City Council members discussed the importance of the next couple of weeks when it comes to the city budget.

“We hope that our civic leaders will take a serious look at how we can begin to allocate the necessary dollars to ensure that we’re all successful,” said Eric Payne, a governing board member with the State Senator Community College District.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said he and the city council are listening to the requests of the black community.

“They need to know that we’re hearing and they should expect some investments going in that direction,” he said.

