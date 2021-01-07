Local leaders and residents react to the violent protest at U.S. Capitol

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Local leaders reacted Thursday to the events that unfolded at the U.S Capitol the day before, in which mobs of violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said it was “atrocious” for this to have occurred in the United States.

“It was a shock to me to know that people could enter into one of our most sacred governmental buildings in the United States of America and to be able to overtake it without the security measures in place to keep those elected officials safe,” Dyer said.

Former Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said this serves as a lesson for everyone on the need to debate others as people and not as enemies.

“We need healers and peacemakers right now. What went on in Washington D.C. was unprecedented yesterday. It was a travesty. It was sedition. I don’t care what party you’re from. We’re all Americans.”

Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld also weighed in.

“Whoever was involved, I condemn that kind of violence and that destruction of property. Whenever it occurs, wherever it occurs,” Bredefeld said.

Both local Democratic and Republican chapters also gave their take on the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol.

“The breaking into the Capitol, which should be condemned. And those people should be arrested,” Fresno County Republican Party Chairman Fred Vanderhoof said.

David Rowell, a member of the Fresno County Democratic Party Central Committee, said what he saw on the news was “shocking” and “outrageous.”

“I’ve never seen such activity. I mean none of us have,” Rowell said. “Lounging in the private offices of members of Congress with their feet on the desk. It’s just totally disrespectful.”

As these events took place, families across the nation were having to explain to their children what unfolded in the U.S. on Jan. 6.

Calvin Fleming, a Clovis Unified parent, has two sons in elementary school. He said he wanted them to watch the news with him because he wanted them to know that what was happening was not acceptable.

“I absolutely wanted my sons to watch all of this unfold live on TV yesterday. I pulled them into the room and I said, ‘this is going to be taught to you in your history classes in high school and college. This is a shameful day in our history because this should not be happening,'” Fleming said.