Local Islamic center taking donations to help victims of Beirut explosion

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — People are still feeling the effects of last week’s explosion in Lebanon.

It left thousands injured and caused billions of dollars in damage. Hundreds of thousands of people are now homeless.

“As soon as we heard of the devastation that was happening in Lebanon our board chair is from Lebanon and we had a meeting and discussed what to do. From thousands of miles away the only thing, we could do is raise money to send for all those affected,” said Raza Nekumanesh, Executive Director at the Islamic Cultural Center.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno is collecting donations to help alleviate the pain and suffering caused by the explosion.

“Whether that be helping them rebuild their homes, helping them replace windows that have been shattered, helping them with medical expenses or food whatever it is that they need,” Nekumanesh said.

There are two ways you can donate: You can send a check to the Islamic Cultural Center. They are located at 2111 East Nees Avenue in Fresno.

