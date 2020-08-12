Local health departments look into impact of state reporting system glitch

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – The glitch in California’s COVID-19 reporting system, CalREDIE, created a backlog of close to 300,000 records, impacting counties throughout the state.

In the Central Valley, several counties are still in the process of determining how big the impact was.

However, in Tulare County, Carrie Monteiro, the public information officer with the county’s Health & Human Services Agency, said they’ve been able to process all the cases and have determined the impact.

Around 2,000 records had not been previously reported to Tulare County, Monteiro said. However, she said those included negative tests and results for other infectious diseases. Out of those 2,000, 700 were COVID-19 positive cases.

“Good news is that they are recent. Within the last two weeks is what we have found with those cases,” Monteiro said.

She said during the glitch, doctors, physicians and patients were still getting their results, but some of those results weren’t being reported to the health department.

Monteiro said moving forward, they are caught up with the cases and believe the numbers to now be accurate.

Those 700 cases were added to the county’s COVID-19 case counts for Monday and Tuesday.

“Majority of the cases that were reported yesterday and today are reflective of that technical issue,” Monteiro said.

On Monday, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said his team has been in communication with the state, ensuring positive cases aren’t counted twice and that all negatives are counted.

“We will have a much more accurate set of numbers hopefully toward the end of the week,” Vohra said.

Madera County Public Health Director Sara Bosse said she didn’t have specific numbers as to how many cases had not been reported to them because of the glitch.

“There were some test results that we did not receive, but actually not very many,” Bosse said.

Kings County has not reported new cases to the public in more than a week because of the glitch, according to their website.

Nichole Fisher, the nursing division manager with Kings County’s Department of Public Health, said they’re still working on processing cases not previously reported to them.

“With this delay in us receiving the reports, we’re not able to follow up with the individuals that are positive,” Fisher said.

She said by early next week, they’ll have numbers as to how big the impact was in the county.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the glitch was fixed, and counties now have to process those cases that were previously not reported. Once they’ve been processed, they’ll go back to the state where they’ll be added to the state’s overall numbers, he said.

