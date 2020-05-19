Local gym already has a plan for how to keep customers socially distant

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Hair salons, barbershops, gyms and workout centers will be among some of the last businesses to reopen following the shelter-at-home order, but Gov. Newsom says gyms could open up before mid-June.

State health officials have yet to come up with any guidelines for how that will work in practice. Questions such as the number of people allowed to work out at a time, time limits, or will scheduled times be required remain unanswered.

But at Fitness Grind and Performance in Fresno, staff members have already come up with their own safety features. Their plan includes no more than five people inside their training facility per hour, and each client separated by 20 feet or more.

“I have five thousand square feet of training space,” said owner Felix Gonzalez. “With ten people, I can keep everyone 15 feet apart, with just ten. So we’re only going to allow five people per hour, at any given moment, which will keep them about twenty to twenty-five feet apart from each other while they’re training. So it will be massively safe.”

Gonzalez adds that each client will be handed their own bottle of disinfectant during their workout session so they can clean the equipment after using it.

