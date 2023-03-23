FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local Fresno boy is getting his wish granted for the trip of a lifetime.

On Thursday, Make-A-Wish and the Central California New Car Dealers Association (CCNCDA) sent off wish kid Lucas and his family to Hawaii by throwing a luau party to prepare him for his wish trip to Hawaii that will take place on April 3. The family was welcomed to Fresno Lexus with a tropical theme upon their arrival, complete with balloons, music, flowers, and some fun gifts.

In April of 2019, Lucas fell and began complaining of intense arm pain. Lucas’ parents immediately took him to be seen by his family doctor where he underwent an X-ray but when the results returned, there was no evidence of a fracture or break.

The family said when Lucas’ pain failed to subside, he was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital to undergo additional medical testing. Lucas’ blood results revealed some abnormality, but his biopsy came back negative for cancer. Lucas was then referred to an infectious disease doctor who recommended that he undergo a second biopsy.

When the results returned for the second biopsy, Lucas was unfortunately diagnosed with Leukemia.

Following his diagnosis, Lucas was immediately hospitalized to begin chemotherapy. As of January 2022, Lucas has completed his treatment and he says he’s excited to be back home with his family.

When thinking of his wish, Lucas had a lot of fun ideas such as visiting his favorite theme park, but he ultimately decided on traveling to Hawaii with his family.

Lucas is so excited about his wish and can’t wait to pack his bags for his Hawaiian vacation!