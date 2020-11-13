Local food truck teams up with nonprofit to feed Fresno firefighters

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A food truck sponsored by the Wildland Firefighter Foundation dropped by Fresno Fire Department’s headquarters Thursday to ensure hungry crew members are well fed.

“So they have us out here just as a thanks to all the firefighters, giving away free food today to all the fire stations in Fresno,” said Ryan Brankin, with Infante’s Kitchen.

“We appreciate the gesture that they’re donating to the local economy and to our firefighters who have been really, really busy – we’re at a historic high for call volumes this year – 50% more firefighters than the previous year,” said Santos Solorio, a fire captain with Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters have to be alert while on duty, so Fresno Fire says the food provided is a big help.

“So, it helps with our firefighters who have to take time out of their day to plan for meals, they all pitch in and go to the store, buy groceries and go back, plan the meals, cook,” said Solorio.

Even though the truck is saving time, duty called while the firefighters were trying to enjoy their tacos.

“Yesterday, they actually came and got us from one of the fire stations and took us to a fire, so we served tacos at a fire yesterday, which was so cool, I was giddy, but I know it was nothing to be happy about because it was a fire,” said Brankin.

On Friday, the truck will stop at Fire Station 11 and will feed crews until Nov. 20.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.