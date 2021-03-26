Local ‘Dreamers’ remain hopeful of latest immigration reform

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) — The American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 has passed the U.S. House but faces a tough road in the senate.

The bill would grant permanent resident status to people brought to the U.S. as children, also known as ‘Dreamers.’

The Dream Center at Fresno City College serves over 600 dreamers currently enrolled at the school. Part of the American Dream and Promise Act says Dreamers enrolled in college and, or brought to the country before age 18 can become permanent legal residents.

“Growing up it was always very stirring in the sense that we kind of had to hide who we were,” said Diana, a freshman studying nursing. She came to the U.S. at the age of five from Guadalajara, Mexico. She says not having permanent legal status limits her potential.

Maria is a sophomore studying communications, and remembers her long journey from Mexico City.

“I came here when i was three years old,” she said “We crossed the border, I still remember the desert, I still remember how I was so hot.”

For these young women, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA provides some temporary resident status but must be renewed every two years and costs nearly $500. Maria says permanent status means more opportunity, and reconnecting with family in Mexico.

“Continuing my education, hopefully get my masters. And one day hopefully get permanent citizenship so I can be able to go back to Mexico and visit those grandparents who i haven’t seen for basically my entire life.”

For Diana, protections in the American Dream and Promise Act will allow them to craft a future their families have sacrificed so much for.

“Being able to see 10 years into our future, being able to plan, educate ourselves, which is what we mostly want to do. “

The American Dream and Promise Act does not have a set date yet on when it will be heard in the Senate.