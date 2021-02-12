Local doctors donate year-end celebration money to nonprofit

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Local doctors are helping Armenia–a country in desperate need of assistance after a 44-day war.

When the pandemic prevented doctors with the Permanente Medical Group from holding their annual holiday celebrations, they decided to use the money earmarked for those gatherings–and some extra donations — to help people in need–sending half to war torn Armenia.

“They’re mission oriented, we’ve been working hard inside the hospitals despite the COVID, everybody’s been so busy, but despite that, they still want to do more for the community–my hats off to them,” said Dr. Shahzad Jahromi, the Physician in Chief at Kaiser Permanente.

Many of the doctors within the medical group are of Armenian heritage, and have traveled to Armenia as part of the medical mission from Fresno.

The physicians raised ten thousand dollars for the non-profit Advance Armenia Foundation to use for war recovery efforts.

“We as representatives of this organization with Armenian origin, we cannot just react to what is happening there and remember our brothers and sisters in Armenia…and this is why we came up with this idea,” said Dr. Garo Khatchikian, the Chief of Medicine at Kaiser Permanente.

Honorary council of the Republic of Armenia in Fresno, Berj Apkarian accepted the check today on behalf of the foundation and praised the generosity.

“Dr. Jahromi and the leadership of the Permanente Medical Group deserves a tremendous credit for them, taking the money that they typically use for holidays. Doctors came together, and they said we want to make a difference in people’s lives, that’s the spirit of the oath that they took.”

Permanente Medical Group also donated another ten thousand dollars to the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund to help with Creek Fire recovery projects.