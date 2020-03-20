Breaking News
Governor Gavin Newsom orders statewide shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19 in California

Local DJ keeps spirits up as thousands stay home to help limit of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local DJ is doing her part to keep spirits up as thousands are staying home to avoid spreading coronavirus.

DJ Roe Borunda is live-streaming a set every night on Instagram live spinning music from all sorts of genres.

Borunda says it’s a nice alternative to binge-watching shows or movies online and it’s also a fun way to keep connected with the community

“And not just for them, it’s like for me too because I feed off people’s energy when they’re like feeding it back, it’s just reciprocated and that just helps me with my music, ” Borunda said.

Borunda will be live at 8 p.m. every night and you can find her on Instagram @djroeski.

