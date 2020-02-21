Local dairy producers begin search for dairy princess candidates

TRACY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The local dairy industry is now accepting applications from young women wishing to compete for the District 8 Dairy Princess crown.

The winner will represent the dairy industry in District 8 as a spokesperson and will also represent the California dairy industry in appearances at schools, fairs, industry meetings, service clubs, parades, and with the media.

Contestants must meet the following requirements:

Be a junior in high school and not over 21 years of age by contest date

Be unmarried

Family must own a dairy farm, work for the dairy industry or show dairy cattle for a 4-H/FFA organization

More detailed information about qualifications can be found on the application, which is available at California Dairy Princesses. The application deadline is Thursday, March 5.

The contest is sponsored by the District 8 Dairy Princess committee and the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB).

The contest will be held Thursday, April 16 at the C.P.D.E.S. Hall in Fresno at 6 p.m.

Dairy Princess Siena Rollin of Riverdale will also be there to relinquish her crown to the winner who will represent the dairy industry in Fresno and Madera counties during the 2020-2021 program year.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer. It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. Dairy products made with Real California Milk can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies that the products are made exclusively with milk produced on California dairy farms by California dairy farm families.

About Real California Milk/the California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy families and is one of the largest agricultural marketing boards in the United States.

The CMAB is celebrating 50 years of promoting California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S., and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs.

For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

