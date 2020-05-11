Local church provides special Mother’s Day drive-thru

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) –A local church in Clovis provided a special Mother’s Day drive-thru with a free gift.

New Hope Community Church in Clovis handed our free gifts drive-thru style after their service on Sunday morning.

The church’s pastor says even in a pandemic they wanted to make sure moms still had their day.

“We want moms to know they’re not forgotten about during all this other stuff that happens to be going on right now. so we certainly want moms to know we’re thinking about them, we love them, we appreciate they do on a regular basis,” New Hope Community Church, Pastor Tim Rolen said.



The church also served breakfast burritos free of charge.

