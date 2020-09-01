Local businesses raising money with virtual wine relief event

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two valley-based companies, Brix and Barrel and Feed the Frontlines Fresno are holding a virtual wine event together to support local restaurants, feed those in need, and support frontline workers.  Feed the Frontlines exists solely in the age of COVID-19.

“Once the pandemic is over and we’ve dried up our donations, Feed the Frontlines Fresno will close its doors,” said Summer Frundel, a founding member of Feed the Frontlines Fresno.

Just seven Fresno moms run the non-profit and so far, delivered 3,700 meals since April to not only healthcare workers, but others involved with COVID-19 like the Public Health Department and assisted living facilities.

“Our heart is just overwhelmed with appreciation towards our community and all the donations that we have received.”

Valley-based online bottle shop and wine club Brix and Barrel saw friends and businesses struggling and wanted to help.  So the two organizations are joining together in a Wine Relief event.

“Personally, I think that if people pop a bottle, put the technology down and drink wine and talk, we would all be probably in a better place,” said Trevor Clinard, the owner of Brix and Barrel.

Last time Brix and Barrel had a virtual event they raised more than $1,000 and hopes to do at least the same for Feed the Frontlines Fresno.

“I hope to raise a lot of money for them.  I hope that Clovis, Fresno and the Central Valley comes and buys a lot of wine because all of the profit is going to be going towards them.”

The event will take place virtually on Facebook live on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

