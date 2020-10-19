Local businesses promote voter registration one ‘Ginsburger’ at a time

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE) — A Fresno restaurant called Take 3, wants to encourage people to register to vote one burger at a time.

On Sunday, Take 3 dished up custom Ruth Bader Ginsburg-ers in honor of the late supreme court justice.

“We recently lost the late notorious RBG, we love her so much and we love anybody who is doing things to help others,” said Desirae Washington, co-owner of Take 3 Burgers.

The burgers were stamped with an image of RBG and were served during a last-minute nonpartisan voter registration event in downtown Fresno.

“We just want to engage the community and make sure that people know how important it is to vote right now,” Washington said.

They, along with others, provided information on voting outside of the restaurant.

“We got nonpartisan out here about the propositions, all of the candidates, it doesn’t matter who you’re voting for, it just matters that you get out and vote and so that’s what we’re trying to promote,” she said.

Ampersand Ice Cream also took part in the event. They say they’re supporting local businesses.

“We’re just out here serving some ice cream, having some fun as people come to register to vote, and in support of downtown and people in this community,” said owner Jeff Bennett.

Monday, Oct. 19, is the last day to register, online or by mail, to vote in California.

