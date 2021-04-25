FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Local businesses continue to support Lorenzo Perez’s family.

Tradecraft Farms and Fresno Street Eats raised money through taco sales with the Tacos El Palmar food truck at Cedar and Butler avenues.

For every taco sold– Tradecraft Farms matched that with a donation to Perez’s family.

“Tradecraft Farms wanted to help the Perez family, so we reached out to Fresno Streets Eats to see what we could do and that’s how the partnership for the fundraiser came to be,” said Gerry Nickerson.

Over the past two weekends, they have raised $3,200 for Lorenzo Perez’s family.