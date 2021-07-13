Local businesses benefit from crowds coming in to escape heat

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – At the Sierra Vista Mall, families are finding activities like indoor laser tag and indoor go-kart racing as a good way to stay active and get out of the heat.

“I just brought my girls and their friends to have fun and they wanted something to do other than swim. It’s wonderful because they can play and get their energy out and it’s indoors and it’s cool,” said Gina Howard, a resident of Fresno.

“Ever since the heatwave, we’ve been seeing a lot of kids and families come into our business, they want to get away from the heat. We provide a cool and safe environment,” said Randy Castillo, Sales & Marketing Director, No Surrender Adventure Park.

The sales and marketing director of No Surrender Adventure Park welcomes whatever the reason crowds are coming in and said business is up about ten percent.

“You know with everything that we went through with COVID with loss of business and everything, it’s actually not a bad deal that it’s hot outside because it brings a lot of kids and families into our establishment,” said Castillo.

Another way families are escaping the heat is just next door at MB2 Raceway Indoor Kart Racing. The general manager said it’s the timing of everything that’s making it one of the busiest summers the business is experiencing.

“So, now that it’s summertime and COVID is over, we’ve been a lot busier. We get like 3-4 hour wait times in the summer, people coming in just looking to stay cool and just looking for something to do,” said Destiny Genaw, the General Manager of MB2 Raceway.

“Especially since kids aren’t in school right now, we tend to get a lot of our younger kids in here, a lot of our high school-aged kids fresh out of graduation too, and then after about five o’clock is more of our adult scene in here,” said Genaw.

At both MB2 Raceway and No Surrender Adventure Park, the spokespeople say group booking requests are back and busy as well–after more than a year of pausing large parties due to COVID.