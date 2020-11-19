Local breakfast restaurant experiences multiple crimes amid COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Train Depot has been in Fresno for over 30 years and while everybody is dealing with COVID-19 rules and regulations, the restaurant experienced multiple crimes in the last few weeks.

“So, the first incident I got a call from the alarm company that somebody had entered the building, it was 3 o’clock in the morning and some guy, we got him on video,” said Patricia Escovedo, the owner of the Train Depot Restaurant.

The person damaged property and managed to steal money on September 22nd. Then a second incident, about a month later, a brick was thrown through the front window and then a third incident just two weeks later another brick, through the window next to it.

“We had a beautiful train mural with a conductor on the inside of our dining carved windows and we’re down almost ten thousand on all of these.”

To make things worse, no more indoor dining is allowed due to reinstated COVID-19 restrictions, and with cold weather on the way things have gone from bad to worse.

“I think the biggest obstacle is the weather. You know, we’re in winter now and this morning it was raining and our customers were still coming out, but I just feel horrible, you know, around their feet, there’s water.”

Loyal customer John Cromwell says it’s heartbreaking to see his favorite restaurant suffer blow after blow.

“We’re seeing this happening here and we can’t stand it. I hate to see it, she’s a wonderful lady. So, I’m here and a lot of people here are here to support Pat. She’s part of our history here, you know.”

Fresno PD has been notified and is working on the situation and how the public can help the Train Depot right now is by coming in and enjoying a meal. Pat’s homemade cobbler is highly recommended.