Local bike shop named one of the best in the country, again

The store has racked up a number of local awards, too

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) — For the 7th year in a row, Steven’s Bicycles has been named one of the best bike shops in the country.

The distinction is rewarded by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. It grades businesses on all kinds of customer interactions: how they treat customers in-person, over the phone, on social media, as well as over email.

The NBDA even sends a secret shopper to judge stores.

Devin Bovee, Steven’s Bicycles manager, said the store nearly got a perfect score this year. He said it’s a testament to the family environment the staff makes.

“When you come in, you’re going to see the same people. The same people are going to work on your bike and the same people are going to help you,” Bovee said. “That’s been going on for generations.”

Steven’s Bicycles has won the title of Fresno’s best bike shop 12 times in the last 13 years, according to Bovee.

The store has been in business since 1955.