Local Bank of America employee organizes 19,000 donations to Marjaree Mason Center

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – For the second year, a Bank of America in Visalia got behind one of their employees to partner with area shelters to give basic need items for domestic violence survivors. This year they more than doubled what they did last year.

“This year it’s just exploded and we ended up as of this morning with 19,040 donations,” said Bank of America assistant manager Ashley McIntosh.

Donated items include shampoo, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products – and they are placed into 850 bags of self-care kits by more than 170 Bank of America employees from Los Angeles county up to even Washington state. The entire project was spearheaded by a Fresno native.

“I’m from Fresno, I live here in Visalia now. I just really feel passionate about this cause and we had so much that was given to us by so many gracious people from all over the United States and so many people wanted to be involved that I wanted to make sure that it spread all over.”

Five family services or women’s shelters benefiting are located in Visalia, Hanford, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, and at the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno. The center’s director of development says the gesture is much needed.

“Our numbers have definitely increased during the pandemic. So, when we are able to provide our clients with the necessities they need that we may take for granted, it’s very emotional for them. So even providing somebody a small kit of items that just helps them function for that day means so much to our clients.”

The Marjaree Mason Center serves more than 8,500 adults and children annually and houses an average of 450 a day.