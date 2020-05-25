Local band using their talents to support non-profit

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local band used their talents to help Central California Food Bank in Fresno.

Local band Cadenza wrote a song called ‘see you soon’, on Saturday they posted the song on a web platform called Play it Forward, which lets artists use their music to raise money for a non-profit of their choice.

“We debated between helping some front-liners, nurses and doctors and other health organizations, but we ended up choosing the Central California Food Bank because we realized that unemployment rates were rising and there were many students around us who couldn’t get meals because of school closures, so we thought this was a terrific way to give back,” Cadenza keys and vocals band member, Alyssa Fu said.

In less than 24 hours, they have raised more than $400 for the Central California Food Bank.

If you’d like to support the cause, you can find the song here.

