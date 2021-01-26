Local animal shelter getting ready for influx when eviction moratorium ends

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Valley Animal Center is stepping up to offer support and temporary boarding services when the eviction moratorium expires.

Pet shelters across the country, including here in the Central Valley, started preparing for an influx of pets after learning the CDC’s Federal Eviction Moratorium was expected to expire at the end of this month.

“Our goal is to first and foremost be a resource to the community, a resource to anyone facing eviction, or who is going through other housing issues during these difficult times,” said Alisia Sanchez with Valley Animal Center.

Even though the moratorium is now extended to June, the Valley Animal Center launched their Surrender Relief Program to help pet owners struggling during the pandemic. Since October, staff members have seen an increase in owners surrendering their pets.

“A lot of the reasons behind the owner’s surrender, it does vary but we’ve heard from you know they’ve been laid off, they’re not working right now, times are tough, so, unfortunately, they’re not able to care for their pets,” Sanchez said.

Valley Animal Center is offering foster home care, boarding, and on-site care. Animals can stay for up to 30 days – after that, it’s on a case-by-case basis. They are currently able to accommodate about 20 pets.

“And the reason for that number is we’ve assessed our facility, we’ve learned from the Creek Fire for example from last year and 20 is the most we’re able to take in,” Sanchez said.

